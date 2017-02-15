100 Mile Challenge Sled Dog Race Set For Saturday

Sled dogs hit the trail again this weekend.

The 100 Mile Challenge sled dog race sponsored by the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race Committee begins Saturday, February 18 at 9 a.m. outside the Bethel Small Boat Harbor.

The trail races past the Kisaralik to Akiachak and down the Gweek River, where mushers will take a two-hour mandatory layover before returning to Bethel by the same trail. The race holds a 10-dog limit and a $20,000 purse. Kuskokwim 300 members over the age of 16 can show up the day of the race to compete.