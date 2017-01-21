13 Teams Rocket Out of Bethel on Akiak Dash

13 mushers are racing on the Kuskokwim River to Akiak and back this afternoon in subzero temperatures. The mass start began at 2:00 p.m. in Bethel on the river. The winner takes home $3,700 out of the grand total purse of $20,000. Last year’s Champion Greg Larson is not racing this year, but 2016 second place finisher Thomas Carl and 3rd place finisher Katie Lamb return in pursuit of the title.

2017 Akiak Dash Field: