20 Mushers Depart in Frigid 2017 Kuskokwim 300

A field of 20 mushers, including defending champion Pete Kaiser and past champions Jeff King, Ramey Smyth, and Paul Gebhart began on the frigid trail to Aniak and back to Bethel in the 38th running of the Kuskokwim 300. With ambient temperatures below minus 20 and windchills dipping even lower, mushers dressed their dog teams in coats to protect from the cold winds on the night's run.

The early trail takes teams up the Kuskokwim River through Kwethluk, Akiak, overland to Tuluksak to avoid a section of especially-rough trail, and then back to the Kuskokwim River. A coat of fresh snow Thursday gave the icy trail better footing.