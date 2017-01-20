2017 K300 Coverage Schedule

You can experience the entire Kuskokwim 300, Bogus Creek 150 and Akiak Dash unfold from start to finish and all checkpoints in-between this weekend on KYUK 640 AM and here at kyuk.org. As race fans know, our coverage times will be dependent on the conditions of the races. One thing that won't change is our hourly updates near the top of every hour.

Friday, January 20, 2017

4:45 P.M.

Bogus Creek 150: Pre-race coverage live from the starting line.

5:00-5:30 P.M.

Bogus Creek 150: Start line coverage

6:00 P.M.

Kuskokwim 300: Pre-race coverage live from the starting line.

6:30 - 7:30 P.M.

Kuskokwim 300: Start line coverage

9:00 P.M. - 1:00 A.M. Sat.

Live Trail Updates K300 & Bogus 150 : Every six minutes past the top of the hour.

Saturday January 21, 2017

7:00 A.M- Midnight



Live Trail updates at every six minutes past the top of the hour.

1:30- 9:00 P.M.

Akiak Dash- Start line, trail, and finish line

8:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

Bogus Creek 150- Finish line coverage.

Sunday, January 22, 2017

7:00 A.M- Midnight.



Live Trail updates at every six minutes past the top of the hour.

9:00 A.M.- 5 PM

Kuskokwim 300: Finish Line Coverage

Monday, January 23, 2017

7:00 AM

