2017 Kuskokwim 300 Schedule of Events

Wednesday, January 18

All Day Vet Check on Dog Teams at Musher Housing

1 p.m. Race Headquarters Opens at the Long House Hotel

5:30 p.m. Volunteer Orientation at the Long House Hotel

Thursday, January 19

All Day Vet Check on Dog Teams at Musher Housing

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Musher Food Drops at Renfro’s Alaskan Adventures

3 p.m. Musher Autograph Session at the Long House Hotel

4 p.m. K300 and Bogus Creek 150 Musher Meeting at the Long House Hotel

5 p.m. K300 and Bogus Creek 150 Media Hour at the Long House Hotel

6 p.m. K300 Starting Position Drawing at the Long House Hotel

7 p.m. Bogus Creek 150 Starting Position Drawing at the Long House Hotel

8 p.m. Race Officials Meeting at the Long House Hotel

Friday, January 20

5 p.m. Bogus Creek 150 Start on the Kuskokwim River

6:30 p.m. Kuskokwim 300 Start on the Kuskokwim River

7:15 p.m. (approximately) K300 Fireworks on the Kuskokwim River

9 p.m. Akiak Dash Musher Meeting at the Long House Hotel

Saturday, January 21

Morning Finish of the Bogus Creek 150 on the Kuskokwim River

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Market at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center

2 pm. Akiak Dash Start on the Kuskokwim River

Evening Finish of the Akiak Dash on the Kuskokwim River

Sunday, January 22

All Day Finish of the K300 on the Kuskokwim River

Monday, January 23

5 p.m. Musher Meeting at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center

6 p.m. K300 Banquet at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center

7 p.m. K300 Awards Ceremony and Presentation at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center