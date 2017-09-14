ABC Board Postpones Decision On Final Liquor License For Bethel

There was no decision concerning Bethel's last remaining liquor license at Wednesday's meeting of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. The Board decided, by a 3-to-2 vote, to table their decision on liquor license applicants Kusko Liquor and the Alaska Commercial Company Liquor Store until their next meeting in October.

Currently, only Kusko Liquor has a city Conditional Use Permit for its location and is not under protest by the city. The city still opposes the ACC Liquor Store application for several reasons, including the lack of a conditional use permit, concerns about crime around the proposed location, and because ACC already has one of the city's three liquor licenses. Board members Thomas Manning and Robert Evans cast the two votes opposing postponement.