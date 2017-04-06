ABC Board Will Consider Three Bethel Liquor License Applications Thursday

On Thursday, the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will consider three applications from Bethel businesses vying for Bethel’s third and final liquor store license.

Bethel City Council has protested the applications from Tundra Liquor Cache, Kusko Liquor, and the Alaska Commercial Company. None of the three businesses have received the required permit from the City of Bethel to open a store.

Bethel City Attorney Patty Burley and Council Member Leif Albertson will be attending the meeting of the ABC board in Anchorage to represent the City and defend its protests.