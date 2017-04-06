KYUK AM

ABC Board Will Consider Three Bethel Liquor License Applications Thursday

Eighteen packs of beer lined a shelf at the opening of Bethel Native Corporation's Bethel Spirits Liquor Store on on Sept. 27, 2016. The store has only operated for 30 days since its opening.
On Thursday, the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will consider three applications from Bethel businesses vying for Bethel’s third and final liquor store license.

Bethel City Council has protested the applications from Tundra Liquor Cache, Kusko Liquor, and the Alaska Commercial Company. None of the three businesses have received the required permit from the City of Bethel to open a store.

Bethel City Attorney Patty Burley and Council Member Leif Albertson will be attending the meeting of the ABC board in Anchorage to represent the City and defend its protests.

