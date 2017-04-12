ABC Board Will Consider Three Bethel Liquor License Applications Thursday After Postponing Decision

On Thursday, the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will consider issuing Bethel’s third and final liquor store license. The three businesses that have applied are The Tundra Liquor Cache, owned by Steve Chung, Kusko Liquor, owned by Cezary Maczynski, and the Alaska Commercial Company.

The ABC Board postponed considering the applications during its regular meeting last week, and instead decided to take up the issue Thursday, April 13 in a telephonic meeting starting at 1 p.m.

None of the three businesses have received a conditional use permit required by the City to open a liquor store.

The Alaska Commercial Company has not submitted an application for a permit.

The Bethel Planning Commission is meeting Thursday night, after the ABC Board meeting, to decide whether to grant Kusko Liquor a permit.

Steve Chung is appealing the Bethel Planning Commission’s decision to deny a permit to The Tundra Liquor Cache. The City will hold the appeal hearing on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.