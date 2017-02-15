Absent Council Members Result In Delayed Review of Liquor Store Application

A lack of a quorum at Tuesday night's Bethel City Council meeting prevented the council from reviewing a liquor license.

On Tuesday, Bethel City Council intended to review the request of Cezary Maczynski, who is seeking the city's blessing to open a package liquor store, Kusko Liquor. Council members Alisha Welch, Nikki Hoffman, and Norman Ayagalria were not in attendance at the meeting, however, so City Council could not reach quorum. Council member Byron Maczynski couldn't review the issue because he is Cezary’s son, which is a conflict of interest. That left the council unable to act on the issue, but they did let Cezary speak. He said he was in the venture not solely to make money, and he talked about the community support he would give if he got the license.

“I put hundreds of thousands in the community bank. And search and rescue or Winter House. People who know me know I’m staying with my word. That’s why I do strongly want to open that. I don’t have to, I have a comfortable life," said Cezary.

Cezary pointed out the millions of dollars that have already left the community though the Alaska Commercial Company liquor store. At the five month mark, that was about $2.6 million.

Without a quorum, the council refrained from responding to his concerns. The review was postponed until the next meeting.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the council would vote on the license when it would actually just review it.

Clarification: The title of this article has been changed to better reflect the process for obtaining an alcohol license.