Accused Fish Camp Rapist Behind Bars

The man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Bethel woman has been brought into custody.

According to Bethel Police Dispatcher Jenelle Evans, Brandon J. Paul is in now in jail.

Paul, age 25, is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Bethel woman at a fish camp near town. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault in the first degree, a charge that generally refers to rape or attempted rape. Paul is also charged with three separate assault charges, all of which relate to injuring someone with a weapon.

The police were notified of the crime on August 6 and had been searching for him ever since. Paul’s bail has been set at $100,000.