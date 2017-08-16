Adam Williams Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

The trial date has been set for Adam Williams, charged with killing an off-duty Village Police Officer in Napaskiak.

Williams, age 19, is accused of shooting Kyle Wassillie at a house in Napaskiak on July 30. The Village Public Safety Officer who responded to the crime reported that Williams was intoxicated at the scene. Williams is charged with murder in the first degree, or the intent to cause death to another, and also with two counts of murder in the second degree. If convicted, this would be Williams’ first offense.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Assistant Public Defender Jane Imholte entered Williams’ not guilty plea on his behalf. His bail has been set at $100,000 and his trial is scheduled for the week of October 17.

Williams’ friends and family filled several rows of seats in the courtroom. There were three small children playing with a lollipop in the back, and an elderly woman in a green headscarf praying in the front row. Williams glanced repeatedly at them throughout his arraignment. Afterwards, they stayed in the courtroom and cried.