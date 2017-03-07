AFN 2017 Theme Will Be "Strength in Unity: Leadership - Partnership - Social Justice"

Unity and social justice lie at the heart of this year's planning for the 2017 Alaska Federation of Natives' annual conference in October.

The AFN board meeting on February 21 set the tone of the conference by establishing the theme of "Strength in Unity: Leadership - Partnership - Social Justice."

The conference is scheduled for October 19 -21 in Anchorage.

Last year was the AFN's 50th anniversary as an organization. The annual gathering is the largest representative yearly meeting of any Native organization in the United States. The economic impact of the meeting is estimated to be $6 million to the host city.