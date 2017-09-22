Akiachak Hires New Interim Tribal Chief Of Police

Akiachak has hired a new interim Tribal Chief of Police after State Troopers arrested former Tribal Police Chief John Snyder for allegedly strangling his wife.

According to Tribal Administrator Jonathan Lomack, Officer Tutu Tagaloa was promoted to interim chief shortly after Snyder was arrested and has been working in that capacity for several weeks. The community will search for a permanent hire for the position in October.

Snyder is charged with multiple counts of assault and is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.