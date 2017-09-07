Akiachak’s Tribal Chief of Police Accused of Strangling His Wife

Akiachak’s Tribal Chief of Police is facing assault charges.

The State Troopers arrested John Snyder, age 32, this week for assaulting several members of his family.

Snyder is accused of strangling his wife at his home on Sunday night, and then threatening his mother-in-law and her granddaughter with a gun on Monday evening. The Troopers’ report states that he was intoxicated at the time. Snyder's wife survived the alleged encounter.

Snyder is charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and assault in the fourth degree, among other charges. He was arraigned in Bethel yesterday and is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.