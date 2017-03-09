Akiak Woman Died After Being Thrown From Snowmachine Driven By Intoxicated Driver

An Akiak woman died after being thrown from a snowmachine driven by an intoxicated driver. Alaska State Troopers responded to the crash west of Akiachak on the Gweek River trail Wednesday morning. Troopers say that Alfreda Evan, age 30, of Akiak died from her injuries. William Peter, age 33, also of Akiak, was the driver and has been charged with a DUI and criminally negligent homicide. Evan’s next of kin have been notified.