Alaska Prosecutors And U.S. Marshals Working To Return Nightmute Man To Alaska In Sex Abuse Case

Alaska prosecutors are working with U.S. Marshals to return a Nightmute man charged with 76 counts of sexual violence to Alaska. Fifty-one year old Jeffrey Jackson is in custody in Arkansas on $1 million bail and is contesting extradition.

Last year, Alaska Troopers received a call from a person reporting that they had been sexually and physically abused by Jackson from a young age through their mid-20s. After months of investigation, the State Troopers Violent Offenders Unit referred the case to the Bethel District Attorney’s Office with charges of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. That case went to the Grand Jury in March.

At the end of last month, the Grand Jury in Bethel indicted Jackson on 38 counts of sexual assault in varying degrees, 37 counts of sexual abuse of a minor in varying degrees, and one count of assault in the third degree. Authorities continue to await the extradition of the accused.