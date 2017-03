Aniak musher Richie Diehl crossed the finish line on Nome's Front Street yesterday evening.

He drove his 11 dog team under the burled arch at 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday to become the 24th musher to finish this year's Iditarod.

Diehl completed the thousand-mile race in 9 days, 8 hours, 33 minutes, and 22 seconds.