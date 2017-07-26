Another Opening Coming To Yukon District Two Commercial Fishermen

Commercial fishermen in the Yukon River's District Two will have another opening to sell fall chum salmon on Wednesday, July 26. The four-hour opening is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fishermen are restricted to six-inch or smaller mesh gillnets.

Any king salmon netted during the commercial opening have to be released alive or kept for subsistence use. Any retained king salmon must be recorded on a fish ticket as retained but not sold.

Subsistence salmon fishing will close in Yukon District Two from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. During this closure, subsistence fishermen can use four-inch or smaller mesh gillnets to target non-salmon species.