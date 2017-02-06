AVCP Urges Compliance With Wood Bison Hunting Ban

The Association of Village Council Presidents is urging compliance with the hunting ban on wood bison in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Two weeks ago, a cow known as Wood Bison Number 124 was illegally shot and killed near Quinhagak. The bison was one of 130 released in the lower Innoko and Yukon river area in 2015 as part of the Alaska Wood Bison Restoration Project. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is saying that the bison’s death could slow the herd’s expansion into the southwest portion of the region.

In a press release, AVCP says that it understands residents’ need for subsistence, but the wood bison herd requires about a decade to grow and establish itself before it becomes a stable food source.

AVCP CEO Vivian Korthuis says in the release, “I have received calls reminding us of how successful our region has been bringing back migratory birds and moose. Elders are encouraging all of us to think of the future when it comes to the bison, and protect them now so we can see benefits in the future.”