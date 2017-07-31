Bail Set At $75,000 For Bethel Man Accused Of Murdering His Wife

To get out of jail, a Bethel man accused of murdering his wife this weekend will have to come up with $75,000 in bail and a third-party custodian.

The court set those conditions on Jason Joseph Lupie, 39, who was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second degree murder. Marie Beebe Lupie, 46, was found dead in a Bethel home that morning. Her body was covered in bruises and lacerations

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 to 99 years in prison.

Jason Lupie already has one pending charge for assaulting his now-deceased wife. He has had 25 criminal convictions over the past two decades; seven of them for assault.

He is being held at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.