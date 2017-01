Best in the West is an initiative to grow small business in Western Alaska, and is still taking applications for an annual grant and series of workshops geared towards that goal. The grant is competitive, and applications are due soon. To tell us more about what Best in the West is, how to get involved, and what kinds of projects they’re looking to fund, we’re joined by Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center Director Reyne Athanas and organizer Grady Deaton.