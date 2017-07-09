Bethel 5-Year-Old Killed In Collision

A Bethel five-year-old is dead after a vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Bethel Police Department, Preston Payne was biking across Atsaq Street when he was struck by an SUV. A second child who was with him avoided the collision. EMTs struggled to revive Preston at the scene before rushing him to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Center, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Sunday, Bethel PD identified the driver of the SUV as Richard Engebreth; neither he nor Bethel PD have responded to our requests for comment. If you or anyone you know witnessed this incident, please call Sgt. Jeff Lee, Sgt. Amy Davis, or Officer Justin Ulak at 907-543-3781.