On the ballot for the Bethel Elections on October 3 will be candidates for the Bethel Advisory School Board. This board advises the Bethel schools and the Lower Kuskokwim School District.

There are eight candidates vying for four open seats on the board: Joni Beckham, Dolly Boney, Anny Cochrane, Anne Komulainen, Alvin Jimmie Sr., Mark Jones, Mary C. Nanuwak, and Sam White.

Voting coincides with the municipal election next Tuesday.