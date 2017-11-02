KYUK AM

Bethel And Mekoryuk Host NYO Invitationals This Weekend

By 1 hour ago

Isaiah Charles from Newtok competes in the one-foot high kick.
Credit Greg Lincoln / Delta Discovery

Native Youth Olympics is the sport to watch this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, two NYO Invitationals are happening in the Lower Kuskokwim School District. One in Bethel at Gladys Jung Elementary, the other in Mekoryuk at the Nuniwarmiut School.

Schools traveling to Bethel are Atmautluak, Eek, Goodnews Bay, Kasigluk, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, and Oscarville. Schools competing in Mekoryuk are Newtok and Chefornak.

The Mekoryuk Invitational starts at 2 p.m. on Friday; the Gladys Jung Invitational begins at 3 p.m. the same day. Athletes in fourth through twelfth grade can participate.

Nuniwarmiut School NYO Invitational

Mekoryuk, Alaska

Friday, November 3

2 p.m. - Games begin

10 p.m. - Break for the evening

Saturday, November 4

9 a.m. - Games resume

Gladys Jung Elementary School NYO Invitational

Bethel, Alaska 

Friday, November 3
3:00 p.m. - Welcoming
Kneel Jump
Wrist Carry
Two-Foot High Kick
Scissors Broad Jump

6:00 p.m. - Dinner

7:00 p.m. - Evening Events
Alaskan High Kick
One Arm Reach
One-Foot High Kick
Eskimo Stick Pull

Saturday, November 4

9:00 a.m. - Morning Events
Seal Hop
Indian Stick Pull
             
Noon - Awards and Lunch   