Bethel And Mekoryuk Host NYO Invitationals This Weekend

Native Youth Olympics is the sport to watch this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, two NYO Invitationals are happening in the Lower Kuskokwim School District. One in Bethel at Gladys Jung Elementary, the other in Mekoryuk at the Nuniwarmiut School.

Schools traveling to Bethel are Atmautluak, Eek, Goodnews Bay, Kasigluk, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, and Oscarville. Schools competing in Mekoryuk are Newtok and Chefornak.

The Mekoryuk Invitational starts at 2 p.m. on Friday; the Gladys Jung Invitational begins at 3 p.m. the same day. Athletes in fourth through twelfth grade can participate.

Nuniwarmiut School NYO Invitational

Mekoryuk, Alaska

Friday, November 3

2 p.m. - Games begin

10 p.m. - Break for the evening

Saturday, November 4

9 a.m. - Games resume

Gladys Jung Elementary School NYO Invitational

Bethel, Alaska

Friday, November 3

3:00 p.m. - Welcoming

Kneel Jump

Wrist Carry

Two-Foot High Kick

Scissors Broad Jump

6:00 p.m. - Dinner

7:00 p.m. - Evening Events

Alaskan High Kick

One Arm Reach

One-Foot High Kick

Eskimo Stick Pull

Saturday, November 4

9:00 a.m. - Morning Events

Seal Hop

Indian Stick Pull



Noon - Awards and Lunch