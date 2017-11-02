Bethel And Mekoryuk Host NYO Invitationals This Weekend

Native Youth Olympics is the sport to watch this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, two NYO Invitationals are happening in the Lower Kuskokwim School District. One in Bethel at Gladys Jung Elementary, the other in Mekoryuk at the Nuniwarmiut School.
Schools traveling to Bethel are Atmautluak, Eek, Goodnews Bay, Kasigluk, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, and Oscarville. Schools competing in Mekoryuk are Newtok and Chefornak.
The Mekoryuk Invitational starts at 2 p.m. on Friday; the Gladys Jung Invitational begins at 3 p.m. the same day. Athletes in fourth through twelfth grade can participate.
Nuniwarmiut School NYO Invitational
Mekoryuk, Alaska
Friday, November 3
2 p.m. - Games begin
10 p.m. - Break for the evening
Saturday, November 4
9 a.m. - Games resume
Gladys Jung Elementary School NYO Invitational
Bethel, Alaska
Friday, November 3
3:00 p.m. - Welcoming
Kneel Jump
Wrist Carry
Two-Foot High Kick
Scissors Broad Jump
6:00 p.m. - Dinner
7:00 p.m. - Evening Events
Alaskan High Kick
One Arm Reach
One-Foot High Kick
Eskimo Stick Pull
Saturday, November 4
9:00 a.m. - Morning Events
Seal Hop
Indian Stick Pull
Noon - Awards and Lunch