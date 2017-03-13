Bethel Basketball Heads To State After Placing Second In Western Conference Basketball Tournament

The Warriors and the Lady Warriors are heading to state after both placed second in the Western Conference Basketball Tournament in Anchorage this weekend.

Both teams came out behind in the first round of games, with the boys losing to Kotzebue and the girls to Barrow. But both teams came roaring back, winning the tournament’s next two rounds.

On Friday, both teams played Nome with the Lady Warriors winning 70 to 53 and the Warriors boys taking the lead 72 to 48.

Saturday, the Bethel teams played Kotzebue with the Lady Warriors scoring 46 to the Huskies’ 37 points, and the Warrior boys sinking 54 to the Huskies’ 42 points.

The back-to-back wins secured a second place finish for the Bethel teams in the tournament and cemented their spot in the state bracket. The Bethel boys’ team also won the tournament’s academic award.

The state competition begins Thursday in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Warrior boys play at 5 p.m. Thursday against Grace Christian and the Lady Warriors at 8 p.m. against Barrow.

Go Warriors!