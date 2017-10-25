Bethel City Council Honors Former Members Alisha Welch And Mike Shantz

Bethel's new City Council took a few moments on Tuesday night to honor two members who served before them: Mike Shantz and Alisha Welch. Welch, who was unable to attend due to prior work commitments, served two years on Council from 2015 to 2017.

Mike Shantz, who has lived in Bethel most of his life and served on Council for previous terms, stepped up most recently to fill the three-month gap left by Norman Ayagalria stepping down last July.

“He’s shown true form and leadership and dedication to our community by constantly coming back as a council member in one form or another. So thank you Mike, as always,” said Bethel City Clerk Lori Strickler.

Strickler presented Mike Shantz with an inscribed golden bowl for his service. Vice Mayor Fred Watson, filling-in for Mayor Rick Robb who was out of town, also thanked Welch and Shantz for their time serving the public.