Bethel City Council Passes Tax Code Rewrite

Heads up Bethelites, a change is coming to the city's sales tax code after a rewrite of the code passed at the Tuesday, September 12th City Council meeting. The vote was five to one, with Councilman Mike Shantz in opposition. The much-debated update to the sales tax code will soon take effect. Included in the meeting packet, available on the City’s new website, is a detailed chart drawn up by City Attorney Patty Burley outlining the pros and cons of the changes, most of which are listed in the "pro" section.