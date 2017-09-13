Bethel Councilwoman Alisha Welch’s Last Meeting

Bethel City Councilwoman Alisha Welch has attended her last meeting. Toward the end of last night's Council meeting, Welch announced that it would be the last meeting that she’d be attending in person and that she would not be running in the October 3 election. She took time to thank fellow council members, city administrators, and Bethel residents, as well as to remind everyone of the importance of getting out to vote. With Welch not seeking re-election, there will be no women serving on the Bethel City Council after October 3.