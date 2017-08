Bethel’s Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, is back in action. Over the weekend, Bethel DMV Customer Service Representative Wade Long informed KYUK that the DMV reopened on July 17. It is back to its regular business hours: Monday through Friday from 9 - 11:30 a.m, and 1 - 5 p.m. He added that the office is “closed for road tests on Tuesday from 9 - 11:30 a.m.,” and advises checking for regular updates on the “It’s Going On In Bethel” Facebook page.