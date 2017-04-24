Bethel Dump Truck Back To Hauling Trash After Computer Upgrade

If your nearest dumpster in Bethel is overflowing, that should be getting emptied soon. The city’s dump truck is back on the road today, Tuesday, April 24 after being out of commission for more than a week.

An outdated computer put the truck in the shop for about 10 days until a maintenance worker could fly in to upgrade the system.

Meanwhile, city worker Jim Colonel says Bethel put its old dump truck on the road, but the vehicle couldn’t keep up with demand. It broke down several times, only has one certified driver, and for one day last week couldn’t haul trash at all.

Now the city’s newer dump truck is fixed and back to hauling trash today.