Bethel Fire Department Remembers Fellow Firefighters on 9/11

Sixteen years ago, America lost 343 firefighters as a result of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. This year, Bethel Fire Department members joined the ranks of those firefighters and EMS workers who commemorate the memory of the fallen on 9/11. The inaugural event included a presentation set up on the front lawn of the fire department with 343 flags in the ground, a memorial sign with spotlights and flowers, and a sentinel firefighter keeping watch. The sentinel stood on site for 343 minutes: one minute for each firefighter who fell on September 11, 2001.