Bethel Fire Department Remembers Fellow Firefighters on 9/11

16 minutes ago
  • Flags displayed on the lawn of the Bethel fire station on Sept. 11, 2017.
    Flags displayed on the lawn of the Bethel fire station on Sept. 11, 2017.
    Dean Swope / KYUK
  • Craig Rogers, Casey Burke, and Theresa Markham reflect on the flags.
    Craig Rogers, Casey Burke, and Theresa Markham reflect on the flags.
    Dean Swope / KYUK
  • Casey Burke and Kyle Inman taking Memorial display items back to the station.
    Casey Burke and Kyle Inman taking Memorial display items back to the station.
    Dean Swope / KYUK
  • Bethel's fire crew prepares to remove the larger flags at 5:43 p.m.
    Bethel's fire crew prepares to remove the larger flags at 5:43 p.m.
    Dean Swope / KYUK
  • The smaller flags are displayed through the night.
    The smaller flags are displayed through the night.
    Dean Swope / KYUK
  • Flags displayed on the lawn of the Bethel fire station on Sept. 11, 2017.
    Flags displayed on the lawn of the Bethel fire station on Sept. 11, 2017.
    Jared James / KYUK
  • The Bethel Fire Department staff and volunteers made an extra effort to remember those fallen on September 11, 2001.
    The Bethel Fire Department staff and volunteers made an extra effort to remember those fallen on September 11, 2001.
    Kaitlyn Lincoln / KYUK
  • The Bethel Fire Department staff and volunteers made an extra effort to remember those fallen on September 11, 2001.
    The Bethel Fire Department staff and volunteers made an extra effort to remember those fallen on September 11, 2001.
    Reann Lincoln

Sixteen years ago, America lost 343 firefighters as a result of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. This year, Bethel Fire Department members joined the ranks of those firefighters and EMS workers who commemorate the memory of the fallen on 9/11. The inaugural event included a presentation set up on the front lawn of the fire department with 343 flags in the ground, a memorial sign with spotlights and flowers, and a sentinel firefighter keeping watch. The sentinel stood on site for 343 minutes: one minute for each firefighter who fell on September 11, 2001. 