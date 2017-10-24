Bethel Fish And Game Advisory Committee Holding Elections Tuesday

A group that helps inform the regulatory process for state fish and game issues will be holding elections on Tuesday, October 24 in Bethel.

The Bethel Fish and Game Advisory Committee meets one to three times per year to provide recommendations on fish and game regulatory proposals to both the state Board of Game and the state Board of Fish.

Four of the 11 seats are open, and terms run three years.

Anyone from the Bethel area is invited to nominate local fish and game users to the positions and to vote.

Nominations and elections will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game office located at 570 4th Avenue in Bethel.