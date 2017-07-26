Bethel GCI Customers Paying Less Money For More Data

Many GCI customers are now paying less money for more data.

As of Friday, data plans automatically updated for General Communications Inc. (GCI), customers in Bethel, Nome, and Kotzebue. The transition increased the amount of internet usage customers receive each month, while lowering the cost of the plans.

Also, GCI has stopped charging these customers for going over their monthly data limit. Now when customers reach 80 percent of their usage, GCI will send customers an email with the option to either switch to a slower data rate when the limit is reached or pay more money for additional data.

Customers should see these changes reflected on their next bill.