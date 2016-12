While the search for the new Bethel City Manager presses on, the City’s Public Works Director, Muzaffar Lakhani, has been replaced.

Bill Arnold, formerly the City's Utilities Maintenance Foreman, has taken Lakhani’s place. Arnold is not new to the duties of the Public Works Director, having filled in as Acting Director several times in his eight years with the city.

Since he took the job, Arnold says he has been creating a list of issues to address, such as infrastructure and clean water.