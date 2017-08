At the Bethel City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Swanson’s liquor store application drew opposition in the form of a formal protest from the City. At the same meeting, a protest against Kusko Liquor’s application was officially rescinded. As Swanson’s Liquor application has not been through the conditional use permit process with the City Planning Commission yet, Council decided to issue a resolution of protest with all voting in favor except for Vice Mayor Fred Watson.