Bethel Man In Anchorage Hospital Following ATV Crash

A man is under medical care in Anchorage after being medevacked from Bethel following an ATV crash over the weekend.

Sunday morning police responded to a report of a young man lying unconscious on the ground near AC Quickstop on Akakeek Street.

Police provided emergency first aid to the 26 year old until medics arrived to transport him to the Emergency Room. He was then flown to the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for further treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident and will release the name of the injured man once they determine if he was the driver or passenger at the time of the crash.