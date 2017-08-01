Bethel Man Charged With Murdering His Wife Says They Had Been Drinking Before He Beat Her

Update: Neither Jason nor Marie Lupie held a protective order on the other that exists on public record at the time this alleged crime was committed.

More information has come out about the alleged murder of Marie Beebe Lupie in Bethel by her husband, Jason Joseph Lupie. Court documents show that that they somehow ended up drinking together, a fight ensued, and she was beaten to death.

A call came to police around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, saying that Marie Lupie was not breathing. Response was prompt, medics pronounced her dead, and at that point Jason Lupie walked onto the scene. Court documents say that he appeared to have blood on him and that his knuckles looked bruised. He told police: “I think I struck my wife too hard with a wooden stool.”

He said that when he saw she wasn’t breathing, he tried to perform CPR and ran to his mother’s house to call 911.

He told police that even though there was, in his words, a “no trespassing order on her,” they had been texting. However, no protective order exists on public record. That night the two of them had been drinking together before they started arguing.

Jason Lupie has been charged with murder in the second degree and is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. For release he needs $75,000 bail and a third party custodian. This person would be responsible for monitoring Jason Lupie and reporting any violations of his release agreement.

Jason Lupie already has one pending charge for assaulting his now-deceased wife. He has had 25 convictions over the past two decades, seven of them for assault.