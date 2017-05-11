Bethel Man Facing Criminal Charges After Hit And Run With Six-Year-Old

A man is facing charges after hitting a six-year-old with a vehicle in a Bethel neighborhood and fleeing the scene.

Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a report of a hit and run near the 200 block of Ptarmigan Street.

Police and medics arrived to find Cyralee Kozevnifoff, 6, injured. She was taken to the emergency room at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

Less than an hour after receiving the initial call, police identified and located Tommy Peter, 49, as the driver in the accident.

Police are forwarding criminal charges against Peter to the Bethel District Attorney’s Office. Charges include leaving the scene of an accident and assault.