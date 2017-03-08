Bethel Man Headed To Court For Illegally Shooting A Bull Musk Ox

Instead of eating musk ox, a Bethel resident is headed to court. Peter A. Webber shot a bull musk ox when he had a permit only to shoot a cow. Alaska Wildlife Troopers cited the 35-year-old for taking a bull musk ox in the Game Management Unit 18 Nelson Island Registration Hunt. Webber, who came forward and reported the mistake, is summoned to the Bethel District Court on March 20. The carcass was donated to charity.