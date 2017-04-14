Bethel Planning Commission Delays Decision On Kusko Liquor Permit

The decision on whether to grant Kusko Liquor a city permit needed to secure a liquor store license in Bethel has been delayed.

The Bethel Planning Commission was set to make its decision on Thursday but has given the business more time to comply with requirements for a conditional use zoning permit. The Commission now plans to take the issue up on June 8.

A conditional use permit would show that the city has inspected the property and considers it safe for operating a liquor store.

Kusko Liquor owner Cezary Maczynski will now have time to secure a lease to expand his business’ driveway. The proposed site is his Auto Body and Paint Shop. Right now, the driveway is a single lane, eight foot wide area. To be considered eligible for the permit, Maczysnki needs to expand the lot to a two-way, 25 foot wide area.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board makes the final decision on which businesses receive liquor licenses. Their next meeting is in July.