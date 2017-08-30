Bethel Police Find Deceased Man In Kuskokwim River

The Bethel Police recovered a body from the Kuskokwim river last night. According to Acting Police Chief Burke Waldron, officers have tentatively identified the body as Norman Paul based on the clothing he was wearing.

Paul, age 20, was reported missing by his family several days ago. His family last heard from him on August 10, while he was riding through Bethel in a charter cab. He hadn’t been seen since.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and the Bethel Police Department has sent his remains to Anchorage, where medical examiners will conduct a formal autopsy. Paul’s family has been notified of the death.