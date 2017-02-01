Bethel Police Responds To Two Possible Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds Within Two Weeks

Within a week and a half, two people in Bethel are dead from what the police are reporting as possible self-inflicted gunshot wounds with no suspected foul play. That language usually translates to suicide.

Tuesday around midnight, police responded to the 1000 block of Ridgecrest Drive and found Michael Chris, age 32, dead. Chris had been working as a City of Bethel utility maintenance worker at the time.

On Sunday, January 22 the week before, police responded to the 300 block of First Avenue and found Evanka Evan, age 21, dead. Evan, originally from Akiak, had been working as a community health aide for the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

Chris’ body will join Evan’s at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage as the official cause of death is determined for each case. Next of kin have been notified.