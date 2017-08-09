Bethel Police Search For Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

Bethel Police are looking for Brandon J. Paul, age 25, who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Bethel woman at a fish camp across the river from town.

Paul is charged with both kidnapping and sexual assault in the first degree, a criminal charge that generally refers to rape or attempted rape. He is also charged with three separate counts of assault, all of which relate to injuring someone with a weapon.

The police were notified of the assault at 11 a.m. on Sunday, and have been looking for Paul ever since. As of this broadcast, they do not know where he is. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his bail has been set at $100,000.

If you have any information on Paul’s whereabouts, contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.