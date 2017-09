This Saturday, Bethel Regional High School’s Cross Country team is headed to the State Championships in Anchorage. Races will kickoff between noon and 3:00 p.m. along a five kilometer trail at Bartlett High School. Qualifiers representing Bethel will be: Matthew Hunter, Nels Alexie-Leonard, Diesel Geerdts, Thomas Phelan, Hunter Crace, Lawrence Poe, and Ray Daniel.