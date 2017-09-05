Bethel Resident Selected As 2017 First Nations Futures Fellow

The First Alaskans Institute has selected Bethel resident Alissa Nadine Rogers as a 2017 First Nations Futures Fellow.

Six Alaska Natives from various tribes across the state were selected for the leadership-building opportunity, which involves a two-week, on-site certificate program at Stanford University. In a press release, First Alaskans Institute says that fellows will “hear from internationally known cultural, thought, and entrepreneurial leaders” and examine “indigenous law and policy issues, cultural paradigms and advancements, and land, animal, and resource stewardship.”

The premise of the program is that fellows are interested in working with “peoples, lands and cultures in ways that resonate with their work, their passion, and the needs of their community.”

Rogers works at Bethel's ONC in the Natural Resource Department and is earning a master’s in environmental engineering and indigenous law at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.