Bethel Senior James Flemings Receives The ACLU 2016 Joan Hamilton Memorial Scholarship

A Bethel senior is one of two Alaskans receiving scholarships named in honor of former Bethel resident Joan Hamilton.

James Flemings got the news while at the Anchorage Airport, on his way to play basketball in Kotzebue.

"While I was getting my luggage, I had the email out. She emailed me, informed me to call her. And so I just called her up, and she told me I won the scholarship, and I was completely shocked," said Flemings. "Caught me by surprise. I wasn't expecting to win it."

The scholarship from the American Civil Liberties Union provides $2,500 per year for a student going to law school. The idea is to help educate legal advocates interested in working for rural Alaska Natives.

Flemings is not an Alaskan Native. His father was born in Maine but lived in remote parts of the interior from a young age. Flemings' mother is a first generation immigrant from the Philippines.

Flemings drew from his mother's experience struggling with poverty and immigrating to America to explain his interest in working for those who are less advantaged.

"When I saw her story and saw how she persevered through that and became successful and became a middle class worker in America and moved here, that inspired me to help people who are kind of in my mom's situation, and help them expand their opportunity so they can become successful," Flemings said.

While Flemings is just about to begin college, the other recipient of the ACLU's Joan Hamilton Scholarship is Valerie Ni hEideain of Wrangell. She is enrolled in a Master of Law program at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland and her young career includes working with the Tlingit and Haida Tribal Court to bring a program of restorative justice to Southeast Alaska.

The scholarship's namesake, Joan Hamilton, a Cup'ik from the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, worked in a variety of fields, including anthropology, alcohol and drug prevention programs, and programs concerning the arts and cultural advocacy. Hamilton had a strong commitment to civil liberties and spent the last decade of her life on the board of the Alaska ACLU.