Bethel Students Take Home Three First Place Titles In First Judo State Championships

Seven Bethel students placed in the statewide judo competition. Three came in first in their weight classes: Lindsey Beans-Polk, Samuel Beans-Polk and Emily Madison. Leif Nelson and Axel Madison placed second in their weight classes. Soren Nelson took third, and Brenna Rice fourth.

The team trained with both the Fitness Center Judo Club and the Yukon Kuskokwim Judo Club.

Yukon Kuskokwim Judo Club’s sensei, or teacher, Louise Russell said this was the first time they took students to compete at the state level. A nomination from the sensei is required.

“We made sure we had students that could be competitive and also that would be able to be safe in the competition,” said Russell. “If they were thrown violently, they would be able to fall and respond appropriately with different levels of competitors.”

In years past, Russell says the state competition hasn’t been a main focus due to costs, so their club instead focused on recreational and traditional Judo styles. This year, however, Russell was able to commit more time to get students prepared.

Russell says she is confident of the student's skills.

"All the students did extraordinarily well," said Russell, "just taking what they were practicing and putting it into application. That was fun to watch.”