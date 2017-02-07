Bethel Warrior Archers Competition

Story by Rafe Johnson, Gladys Jung Middle School.
The Bethel Archers competed on Friday, January 27 against the Tri-County North Schools of Lewisburg, Ohio in a virtual tournament. This was the first tournament of the year, and the Bethel Warrior Archers did well. Come and join us on February 17 for the next tournament at Gladys Jung Gymnasium.
Results of January 27 match:
Elementary Boys
1st Place Ellis Johnson, Bethel 278/300
2nd Place Sedula Evans, Bethel 221/300
3rd Place Josiah Swope, Bethel 210/300
Elementary Girls
1st Place Rylee Murphy, Bethel 242/300
2nd Place Emily Madson, Bethel 238/300
3rd Place Briella Herron, Bethel 216/300
Middle School Boys
1st Place Laban Hughes, Bethel 279/300
2nd Place Randy Turner, Bethel 268/300
3rd Place Tyler Laraux, Bethel 262/300
Middle School Girls
1st Place Jordan Wheeler, Bethel 272/300
2nd Place Chelonia Jones, Bethel 255/300
3rd Place Kayla Beckham, Bethel 253/300
High School Boys
1st Place Gareth Rice, Bethel 275/300
2nd Place Hunter Dull, Bethel 272/300
3rd Place Simon Snow, Bethel 258/300
High School Girls
1st Place Rylee Johnson, Bethel 279/300
2nd Place Kaila McGee, Tri-County 259/300
3rd Place Brianna Evan, Bethel 255/300