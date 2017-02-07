Bethel Warrior Archers Competition

KYUK AM

Story by Rafe Johnson, Gladys Jung Middle School.

 

        The Bethel Archers competed on Friday, January 27 against the Tri-County North Schools of Lewisburg, Ohio in a virtual tournament. This was the first tournament of the year, and the Bethel Warrior Archers did well. Come and join us on February 17 for the next tournament at Gladys Jung Gymnasium.

Results of January 27 match:

Elementary Boys

1st Place        Ellis Johnson, Bethel        278/300

2nd Place        Sedula Evans, Bethel        221/300

3rd Place        Josiah Swope, Bethel        210/300

Elementary Girls

1st Place        Rylee Murphy, Bethel    242/300

2nd Place        Emily Madson, Bethel    238/300

3rd Place        Briella Herron, Bethel    216/300

Middle School Boys

1st Place        Laban Hughes, Bethel    279/300

2nd Place        Randy Turner, Bethel    268/300

3rd Place        Tyler Laraux, Bethel        262/300

Middle School Girls   

1st Place        Jordan Wheeler, Bethel    272/300

2nd Place       Chelonia Jones, Bethel    255/300

3rd Place        Kayla Beckham, Bethel    253/300

High School Boys

1st Place        Gareth Rice, Bethel        275/300

2nd Place        Hunter Dull, Bethel        272/300

3rd Place        Simon Snow, Bethel        258/300

High School Girls

1st Place        Rylee Johnson, Bethel    279/300

2nd Place        Kaila McGee, Tri-County    259/300

3rd Place        Brianna Evan, Bethel        255/300

