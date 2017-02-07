Bethel Warrior Archers Competition

Story by Rafe Johnson, Gladys Jung Middle School.

The Bethel Archers competed on Friday, January 27 against the Tri-County North Schools of Lewisburg, Ohio in a virtual tournament. This was the first tournament of the year, and the Bethel Warrior Archers did well. Come and join us on February 17 for the next tournament at Gladys Jung Gymnasium.

Results of January 27 match:

Elementary Boys

1st Place Ellis Johnson, Bethel 278/300

2nd Place Sedula Evans, Bethel 221/300

3rd Place Josiah Swope, Bethel 210/300

Elementary Girls

1st Place Rylee Murphy, Bethel 242/300

2nd Place Emily Madson, Bethel 238/300

3rd Place Briella Herron, Bethel 216/300

Middle School Boys

1st Place Laban Hughes, Bethel 279/300

2nd Place Randy Turner, Bethel 268/300

3rd Place Tyler Laraux, Bethel 262/300

Middle School Girls

1st Place Jordan Wheeler, Bethel 272/300

2nd Place Chelonia Jones, Bethel 255/300

3rd Place Kayla Beckham, Bethel 253/300

High School Boys

1st Place Gareth Rice, Bethel 275/300

2nd Place Hunter Dull, Bethel 272/300

3rd Place Simon Snow, Bethel 258/300

High School Girls

1st Place Rylee Johnson, Bethel 279/300

2nd Place Kaila McGee, Tri-County 259/300

3rd Place Brianna Evan, Bethel 255/300