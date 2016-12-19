Bethel Warrior Wrestlers Win State Championship

The Bethel Warriors brought home a win from this weekend's Class 1-2-3A State Wrestling Championships.

The Warriors have been runners-up the past two seasons, but Bethel defeated former state champion Homer by 18.5 at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday night, earning its seventh small-school state championship. The team's new title is the Warriors' fifth in seven seasons.

Three Warriors won out as individual champions for Bethel: 106-pound Thomas Dyment, Tristen Evan at 120 pounds, and Hayden Lieb at 132 pounds.