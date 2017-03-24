Both Bethel Basketball Teams Win Friday March Madness Games

The Bethel Warriors, both the boys and girls, are still alive in the March Madness 3A high school state championships in Anchorage after winning their consolation matches on Friday.

In the afternoon, the Bethel Lady Warriors outran and outshot the Galena Lady Hawks to win their game 58 to 34. The game was fast and furious and Courtney Williams of Bethel was often leading the charge. In the final quarter she scored three running baskets in a row.

"Yeah, I think it's fast breaks and us pushing the ball up the court when Galena got tired, and we just wanted to keep pushing," the top scorer said.

The win sets up a repeat of last year’s match against the Grace Christian Grizzlies.

"Yes, we played Grace in the same game last year," said Williams. "We lost, but we're ready to come back strong this year."

Tip off for the Warrior Girls is at 8 a.m. for fourth place on Saturday.

The Bethel Regional Boys won their consolation match Friday morning as well, defeating Delta Junction 57 to 44. They will play against Anchorage Christian at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for fourth place.

Both Warrior games take place at the Wells Fargo Center instead of the Alaska Airlines center sports arena, still on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.